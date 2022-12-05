Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

05 december 2022

Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky

The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...

28 november 2022

Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?

Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...

21 november 2022

The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai

Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...

14 november 2022

It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment

Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...

07 november 2022

Zim central bank buys excess diamonds from ZCDC to build reserves

Today
News

Zimbabwe's central bank is planning to buy excess diamonds from the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) to build national reserves and stop the smuggling of the gems, according to local media reports.

Zimbabwe Independent reports that Harare had engaged the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to settle an $80 million debt owed to the Trade and Development Bank (TDB), formerly the PTA Bank.

The Zimbabwean government wants to clear the debt through a diamond exchange deal.

The central bank reportedly took about 1,5 million carats from the ZCDC while another structure was negotiated that will see the RBZ buy excess diamonds from the state diamond enterprise. That arrangement will allow the ZCDC to get funds for operations.

“There is a plan by the government to clear the PTA Bank facility from its books. Going forward we will be getting excess diamonds from ZCDC in terms of Statutory Instrument 189 of 2022 for the building up of national reserves in kind,” RBZ governor John Mangudya was quoted as saying.

“This includes diamonds, gold, lithium, platinum and palladium. This is necessary to boost the country’s reserves, which will also be used to expunge foreign debts at the instance of the government.”

 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version