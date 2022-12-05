Zim central bank buys excess diamonds from ZCDC to build reserves

Zimbabwe's central bank is planning to buy excess diamonds from the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) to build national reserves and stop the smuggling of the gems, according to local media reports.

Zimbabwe Independent reports that Harare had engaged the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to settle an $80 million debt owed to the Trade and Development Bank (TDB), formerly the PTA Bank.

The Zimbabwean government wants to clear the debt through a diamond exchange deal.

The central bank reportedly took about 1,5 million carats from the ZCDC while another structure was negotiated that will see the RBZ buy excess diamonds from the state diamond enterprise. That arrangement will allow the ZCDC to get funds for operations.

“There is a plan by the government to clear the PTA Bank facility from its books. Going forward we will be getting excess diamonds from ZCDC in terms of Statutory Instrument 189 of 2022 for the building up of national reserves in kind,” RBZ governor John Mangudya was quoted as saying.

“This includes diamonds, gold, lithium, platinum and palladium. This is necessary to boost the country’s reserves, which will also be used to expunge foreign debts at the instance of the government.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished