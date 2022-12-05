ERG, Gécamines resume copper, cobalt operations in DRC

Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) and its joint-venture partner, La Générale des Carrières et des Mines (Gécamines), have resumed copper and cobalt operations at Boss Mining in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The mine was placed into care and maintenance in early 2019 to allow for ERG and Gécamines to assess different investment paths and conduct further studies to improve Operations’ economics and sustainability.

The phased restart will concentrate on processing historically mined fines over the next 16 months to produce copper cathodes and cobalt hydroxide.

The operation will ramp up over the coming months to its full capacity producing, on average, 1,800 tonnes of copper cathode and 300 tonnes of cobalt hydroxide a month, by March 2023.

“We are not only celebrating the return to production at this time but also our long-standing partnership with Gécamines and its professional team, without whom this restart would not have been possible,” said ERG chief executive Benedikt Sobotka.

“…we are proud that this phase of the restart will create around 750 jobs for DRC citizens, primarily recruited from the surrounding communities, ensuring that direct members of our communities are the primary beneficiaries of Boss Mining's activities.”

“The current restart is only the beginning of our journey, and will provide financing for further potential development, exploration and other mining-related activities at Boss Mining.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished