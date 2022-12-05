IDE to host week-long diamond event in March 2023

The Israel Diamond Exchange is celebrating its first diamond event in three years with a full week of exciting events. The Israel International Diamond Week, March 27-30, 2023, which will include a professional conference, an international exhibition and the World Diamond Congress is now open for registration.



The first Israel Diamond Conference on March 27, 2023 will bring together the senior leaders of the global diamond industry. The conference will be opened by the President of the State of Israel, Mr. Yitzhak Herzog, and other senior government officials will appear throughout the day.



The conference will be followed by the Israel International Diamond Exhibition, from March 28 – 30, 2023. As in past years, organizers will provide three free hotel nights to the hundreds of diamond buyers expected from all over the world.



The World Diamond Congress, the major event of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses, which is held every three years, will take place on March 28 - 30, 2023. Besides a banking and finance panel featuring the heads of the main industry banks, there will be a rough diamond panel including industry executives and government officials from important mining countries. A lecture by Martin Rapaport on the state of the global diamond industry will wrap up the conference.



Israel Diamond Exchange President Boaz Moldawsky said: “After a three-year break caused by the pandemic, we are thrilled to once again invite the global diamond community to Israel. We are planning an exciting series of events that is set to be one of the industry’s most important occasions this year. Join us for top-level discussions, great networking and excellent business opportunities. Register now to ensure your place.”





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



