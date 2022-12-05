Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
IDE to host week-long diamond event in March 2023
The first Israel Diamond Conference on March 27, 2023 will bring together the senior leaders of the global diamond industry. The conference will be opened by the President of the State of Israel, Mr. Yitzhak Herzog, and other senior government officials will appear throughout the day.
The conference will be followed by the Israel International Diamond Exhibition, from March 28 – 30, 2023. As in past years, organizers will provide three free hotel nights to the hundreds of diamond buyers expected from all over the world.
The World Diamond Congress, the major event of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses, which is held every three years, will take place on March 28 - 30, 2023. Besides a banking and finance panel featuring the heads of the main industry banks, there will be a rough diamond panel including industry executives and government officials from important mining countries. A lecture by Martin Rapaport on the state of the global diamond industry will wrap up the conference.
Israel Diamond Exchange President Boaz Moldawsky said: “After a three-year break caused by the pandemic, we are thrilled to once again invite the global diamond community to Israel. We are planning an exciting series of events that is set to be one of the industry’s most important occasions this year. Join us for top-level discussions, great networking and excellent business opportunities. Register now to ensure your place.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished