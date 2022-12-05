Signet Jewelers reported 3Q fiscal 2023 results

Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its results for the 13 weeks ended October 29, 2022.

Total sales were $1.6 billion, up $44.9 million or 2.9% to unusually heightened sales in Q3 of FY22, resulting in part from government benefit programs and the company's strategic transformation including marketing initiatives, and up 33.3% vs. Q3 of FY20.

Same store sales down 7.6% to Q3 of FY22.

"Our strong third quarter results exceeded guidance and evidence why we believe Signet is uniquely positioned to deliver consistent market share growth and value creation," said Virginia C. Drosos, Chief Executive Officer. "Our financial strength and flexible operating model are enabling continued strategic investments that are widening our competitive advantages. We have acquired 22.5 million new customers over the past five years, driving revenue and market share growth, and these customers are younger, more affluent and highly diverse with meaningful lifetime purchasing power. Our team's culture of innovation, agility and rigorous execution continue to drive advantage."



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





