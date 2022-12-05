India's diamond c&p market to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% by 2030

The 'Polaris Market Research study is a detailed examination of market segmentation, regional outlook, competitive scenario, size, trends, growth, segments, industry forecast and India's diamond cutting & polishing (c&p) market share by 2030, as per a report in Digital Journal.

The study contains historical and predicted growth of the industry based on geography. It also covers the restrains or challenges of the industry. The examination provides a detailed overview of the industry based on products, types, applications, and end-user. The research offers exact and accurate statistics of the industry, including overall revenue and industry description

The researcher covers the Indian diamond c&p market size, growth, and trends, providing a detailed analysis of the factors which are uplifting the industry’s growth. According to the research report, the India's diamond c&p market was valued at $18.69 bn in 2021, and is expected to reach $25.25 bn by 2030 to grow at a (Compound Annual Growth Rate) CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished