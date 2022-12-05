Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

05 december 2022

Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky

The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...

28 november 2022

Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?

Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...

21 november 2022

The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai

Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...

14 november 2022

It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment

Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...

07 november 2022

De Beers appoints first black-owned sightholder in South Africa – report

De Beers has appointed its first Black-owned sightholder in South Africa, Molefi Letsiki Diamonds (MLD), effective January 1, 2023.

Mining Weekly reports that Molefi Letsiki is an alumnus of De Beers Enterprise Development Project for Diamond Beneficiators, which was launched in 2016 to support the growth of diamond refining in South Africa.

"The progression of moving from a small diamond business to achieving sightholder status has long been an aspiration for MLD," said Letseki, a second-generation diamantaire whose father worked as a diamond master cutter.

De Beers said that MLD's elevation to sightholder status is a significant milestone not only for the group but for the entire South African diamond processing sector.

Letseki established his diamond and bespoke jewellery-making business in 2005.

 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

