De Beers appoints first black-owned sightholder in South Africa – report

De Beers has appointed its first Black-owned sightholder in South Africa, Molefi Letsiki Diamonds (MLD), effective January 1, 2023.

Mining Weekly reports that Molefi Letsiki is an alumnus of De Beers Enterprise Development Project for Diamond Beneficiators, which was launched in 2016 to support the growth of diamond refining in South Africa.

"The progression of moving from a small diamond business to achieving sightholder status has long been an aspiration for MLD," said Letseki, a second-generation diamantaire whose father worked as a diamond master cutter.

De Beers said that MLD's elevation to sightholder status is a significant milestone not only for the group but for the entire South African diamond processing sector.

Letseki established his diamond and bespoke jewellery-making business in 2005.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished