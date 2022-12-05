Exclusive

DDC successfully hosts first diamond networking trip to Dubai

Today
News

The first diamond networking trip to Dubai by the DiaMondaine Diamantaires Club (DDC) took place last month with participants from six African countries including miners and jewellery designers.

Club founder Agnes Abdulahu said Dubai is one of the largest diamond trading hubs in the world and could not have been a better choice for the trip.

The trip was an opportunity for African diamond entrepreneurs to understand the international diamond market, share experiences and learn from the experienced professionals of the major companies visited.

"This journey demonstrated how brilliant we are together…It shows how ready are African diamondpreneurs to create, start new journeys, connections, and projects and learn," said Abdulahu.

"Since diamond mining and rough production carry a tag that screams high risk, we want to create an evidence-based investment ecosystem in the diamond industry to get connected with the right people on the other side."

She said the initiative was supported by the DelGatto Diamond Financial Fund, Trans-Atlantic Gem Sales and DMCC.

DDC plans to convene another diamond networking trip to Dubai in April 2023.

 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

