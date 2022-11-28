Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

Yesterday

Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky

The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...

28 november 2022

Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?

Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...

21 november 2022

The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai

Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...

14 november 2022

It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment

Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...

07 november 2022

RBPlat further delays appointment of full-time CFO, executive director

Today
News

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) has decided to continue to pause the appointment of a full-time chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director due to the ongoing Impala Platinum (Implats) offer and the firm intention announcement by Northam to make an offer.

It said the appointments will be done upon the conclusion of the corporate action and the board has clarity of the direction of the company.

RBPlat has extended the period during which Rotshidzwa Manenzhe fulfils the role of interim CFO to 30 June 2023.

The Competition Tribunal approved the proposed buyout of RBPlat by Implats, subject to a package of competition and public interest conditions.

However, Northam Platinum has filed a complaint to the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) in response to RBPlat's independent expert finding that Implats' offer to acquire all outstanding shares in RBPlat that it does not already own, is fair and reasonable.

Northam Platinum was also planning to acquire all remaining shares in RBPlat at R172.70 a share.

It currently controls a 34.52% stake in RBPlat.

 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

