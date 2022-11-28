Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
Yesterday
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
CIBJO introduced redesigned logo and website
"While we have been the anchor of the industry for decades, and indeed will be celebrating our centenary in 2026, the changes in the jewellery business over the past several years have greatly expanded our role, relevance and areas of responsibility, raising our profile higher than it ever has been before," explained World Jewellery Confederation President Gaetano Cavalieri. "Our authority and longevity has always been vested in our broad membership, covering both the world and all industry sectors, but also our ability to evolve with the business. It was thus clear that a visual makeover was necessary, emphasizing what we are today, and where we will be tomorrow."
The new logo that replaces the iconic CIBJO orb with its three gold rings, is reminiscent of the globe-like symbol that preceded it, but it is more futuristic and also evocative of a faceted gemstone or a piece of jewelry. Four coloured squares on the left-hand side of the logo pay tribute to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, to which the World Jewellery Confederation is committed.
The redesigned website, located at www.cibjo.org is first and foremost functional, providing users easy access to information, as well as to downloadable products and services provided to jewellery industry members, almost all of them free of charge.
The website is divided into five section, three of which focus on the World Jewellery Confederation's key areas of responsibility, namely the creation of industry standards, ethics and sustainability, and industry education.
The fourth section focuses on the World Jewellery Confederation and membership, and the fifth section covers news and media.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished