CIBJO introduced redesigned logo and website

After 30 years the World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) is adopting a new logo and launching a redesigned website."While we have been the anchor of the industry for decades, and indeed will be celebrating our centenary in 2026, the changes in the jewellery business over the past several years have greatly expanded our role, relevance and areas of responsibility, raising our profile higher than it ever has been before," explained World Jewellery Confederation President Gaetano Cavalieri. "Our authority and longevity has always been vested in our broad membership, covering both the world and all industry sectors, but also our ability to evolve with the business. It was thus clear that a visual makeover was necessary, emphasizing what we are today, and where we will be tomorrow."The new logo that replaces the iconic CIBJO orb with its three gold rings, is reminiscent of the globe-like symbol that preceded it, but it is more futuristic and also evocative of a faceted gemstone or a piece of jewelry. Four coloured squares on the left-hand side of the logo pay tribute to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, to which the World Jewellery Confederation is committed.The redesigned website, located at www.cibjo.org is first and foremost functional, providing users easy access to information, as well as to downloadable products and services provided to jewellery industry members, almost all of them free of charge.The website is divided into five section, three of which focus on the World Jewellery Confederation's key areas of responsibility, namely the creation of industry standards, ethics and sustainability, and industry education.The fourth section focuses on the World Jewellery Confederation and membership, and the fifth section covers news and media.