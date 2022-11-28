Tharisa core earnings up 5.8% as chrome prices firm

Dual-listed platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome co-producer, Tharisa realised $686 million in revenue during the year ended 30 September 2022, an increase of 15% year on year.

The miner’s earnings before tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 5.8% % to $236 .3 million from the previous year’s $224.3 million.

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS), the most common profit measure in South Africa, was $0.411 for the year that ended September 30, compared with $0.383 a year earlier.

Tharisa said its annual PGM production rose 13.6% at 179 200 ounces(oz) compared to 157 800 oz, a year earlier.

Annual chrome production also went up 5.1% at about 1.58 million tonnes compared to 1.5 million tonnes, in the same period in 2021.

Tharisa said the average PGM basket price of $2,564 per ounce was 16.6% lower compared to the record price registered in 2021 when the global economy started to emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns, pushing prices to all-time highs.

It nevertheless registered a 35.7% increase in the average chrome price during the period under review.

Meanwhile, Tharisa declared a final dividend of $0.04, bringing the total dividend for the year to $0.07, compared with $0.09 in the previous year.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished