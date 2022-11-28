Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

Yesterday

Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky

The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...

28 november 2022

Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?

Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...

21 november 2022

The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai

Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...

14 november 2022

It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment

Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...

07 november 2022

Tharisa core earnings up 5.8% as chrome prices firm

Today
Dual-listed platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome co-producer, Tharisa realised $686 million in revenue during the year ended 30 September 2022, an increase of 15% year on year.

The miner’s earnings before tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 5.8% % to $236 .3 million from the previous year’s $224.3 million.

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS), the most common profit measure in South Africa, was $0.411 for the year that ended September 30, compared with $0.383 a year earlier.

Tharisa said its annual PGM production rose 13.6% at 179 200 ounces(oz) compared to 157 800 oz, a year earlier.

Annual chrome production also went up 5.1% at about 1.58 million tonnes compared to 1.5 million tonnes, in the same period in 2021.

Tharisa said the average PGM basket price of $2,564 per ounce was 16.6% lower compared to the record price registered in 2021 when the global economy started to emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns, pushing prices to all-time highs.

It nevertheless registered a 35.7% increase in the average chrome price during the period under review.

Meanwhile, Tharisa declared a final dividend of $0.04, bringing the total dividend for the year to $0.07, compared with $0.09 in the previous year.

 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

