Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

Yesterday

Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky

The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...

28 november 2022

Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?

Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...

21 november 2022

The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai

Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...

14 november 2022

It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment

Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...

07 november 2022

Glencore pays DRC $180m over past conduct

Glencore has reached an agreement with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) covering all present and future claims arising from the group's suspected acts of corruption in the Central African country between 2007 and 2018.

It said this includes activities in paid certain group companies, which have been the subject of various investigations, including by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the National Financial Intelligence Unit and the Department of Justice of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Glencore, on behalf of its Congo-affiliated companies, will pay $180 million to DRC and continue to implement the ethics and compliance programme.

The agreement is governed by Congolese law and the only admissions made relate to conduct already recognised in Glencore's resolution with the DOJ.

“Glencore is a long-standing investor in the DRC and is pleased to have reached this agreement to address the consequences of its past conduct,” said Glencore chairperson Kalidas Madhavpeddi.

“Glencore has actively promoted its ethics and compliance programme in the DRC in recent years and looks forward to continuing to work with the DRC authorities and other stakeholders to facilitate good governance and ethical business practices in the country.

 

