Supreme Court of India allows NMDC to resume diamond mining in Panna

Today News

The Supreme Court on 30 November 2022, allowed National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) to continue diamond mining activities in Panna, after noting that NMDC has got wildlife clearance and environmental clearance, as per livelaw.in.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath passed the order allowing an application filed by the NMDC in the TN Godavarman Thirumalpad matter, in which the Court has been considering environmental issues since 1996.

The bench dictated the order as follows: "The perusal of the appliation reveals that the applicant has already received forest clearance. The proposal for granting wildlife clearance has been considered and the proposal of renewal of clearance was also considered favourably. The environment clearance under EIA has already been granted. After the order of this court, there has been an increase in tiger population which had come to zero.We are therefore inclined to allow the subject to all the conditions by the authorities as well as order of this court dated 13.8.2008 shall be strictly complied with".

Senior Advocate Chander Uday Singh, appearing for the NMDC, submitted that Panna, which had lost all its tigers in 2005, has regained the tiger population. He also submitted that if the PSU is not allowed to resume the diamond mining, miscreants will loot the mines.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





