Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Today
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
Zambians sue Anglo American over lead poisoning
VOA reports that South African and British lawyers filed the lawsuit on behalf of about 140,000 Zambian children and women whose health is said to have been harmed by a colonial-era lead mine.
Anglo American has denied wrongdoing at the Kabwe mine, in which it was involved from the 1920s to the 1970s.
It denied responsibility for lead poisoning, as the diversified corporation was only a shareholder until 1974.
The mine, it said, was operated by the Zambia Broken Hill Development Company, which was responsible for the health of its employees.
Company spokesman Sibusiso Tshabala said the lawsuit was opportunistic and implied a commercial motive to single out Anglo-Americans.
The lawsuit was filed in South Africa because Anglo American has offices there and Zambian law does not allow class actions.
The lawsuit alleges the victims took the lead in the poisoning caused by mining companies' pollution of the mine in the 1920s to 1970s and are seeking redress.
The Zambian government and various organisations operated the mine from 1974 until it closed in 1994.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished