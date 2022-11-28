Zambians sue Anglo American over lead poisoning

A South African court recently ruled that UN experts can intervene in a class action lawsuit against Anglo American over lead poisoning in Zambia.

VOA reports that South African and British lawyers filed the lawsuit on behalf of about 140,000 Zambian children and women whose health is said to have been harmed by a colonial-era lead mine.

Anglo American has denied wrongdoing at the Kabwe mine, in which it was involved from the 1920s to the 1970s.

It denied responsibility for lead poisoning, as the diversified corporation was only a shareholder until 1974.

The mine, it said, was operated by the Zambia Broken Hill Development Company, which was responsible for the health of its employees.

Company spokesman Sibusiso Tshabala said the lawsuit was opportunistic and implied a commercial motive to single out Anglo-Americans.

The lawsuit was filed in South Africa because Anglo American has offices there and Zambian law does not allow class actions.

The lawsuit alleges the victims took the lead in the poisoning caused by mining companies' pollution of the mine in the 1920s to 1970s and are seeking redress.

The Zambian government and various organisations operated the mine from 1974 until it closed in 1994.



