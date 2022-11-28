Karo extends $50m VFEX bond following strong demand

Karo Mining, a subsidiary of Tharisa, has extended an offering of fixed-rate notes to raise $50 million through listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX).

Tharisa said Karo has received keen interest in the bond with certain institutions in the final internal approval processes for participation.

It said the offering window for applying notes in the bond has been extended to accommodate potential investors and ensure the administrative procedures have been completed.

Proceeds from the bond will be applied to part fund the Karo Platinum Project - a development stage, low-cost, open-pit Platinum Group Metals (PGM) asset, located on the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe.

Tharisa is a 70% shareholder in Karo, which in turn indirectly owns 85% of the project, with the government of Zimbabwe holding the remaining 15%.

The project is scheduled to begin production, with the first ore milled, in July 2024.

Tharisa previously said a local earthworks contractor was appointed and is expected to start onsite activities this month, marking the beginning of the Karo construction phase.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





