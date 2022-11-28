Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Today
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
Karo extends $50m VFEX bond following strong demand
Tharisa said Karo has received keen interest in the bond with certain institutions in the final internal approval processes for participation.
It said the offering window for applying notes in the bond has been extended to accommodate potential investors and ensure the administrative procedures have been completed.
Proceeds from the bond will be applied to part fund the Karo Platinum Project - a development stage, low-cost, open-pit Platinum Group Metals (PGM) asset, located on the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe.
Tharisa is a 70% shareholder in Karo, which in turn indirectly owns 85% of the project, with the government of Zimbabwe holding the remaining 15%.
The project is scheduled to begin production, with the first ore milled, in July 2024.
Tharisa previously said a local earthworks contractor was appointed and is expected to start onsite activities this month, marking the beginning of the Karo construction phase.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished