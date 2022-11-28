Exclusive
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
RBC: Sergey Ivanov will step down as head of ALROSA
“The Brief Telegram channel was the first to announce the impending resignation. According to the channel, the investment group Volga Group of Gennady Timchenko (a major co-owner of NOVATEK and Sibur) may become Ivanov's new job. A source close to the top manager told RBC that he could move to one of the units associated with the Volga Group as a partner in one of the projects. Representatives of ALROSA and Volga Group declined to comment,” RBC said in a statement.
ALROSA produces a quarter of all diamonds in the world. In 2021, its revenue grew by 50% to RUB 332 billion, driven by a 42% increase in diamond sales and a 13% increase in the price index. The company's net profit increased by 2.8 times, amounting to 91.3 billion rubles. The Federal Property Management Agency owns a 33% stake in ALROSA, Yakutia owns 25% plus one share, and another 8% belongs to the Yakut uluses. The remaining 34% are traded on the stock exchange.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished