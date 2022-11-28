ALROSA presented to analysts the vision of the investment diamonds market of the Russian Federation

ALROSA presented to analysts of investment banks and financial companies its vision of the prospects of the Russian diamond investment market and the annual issue of a report on this topic.

The global trend to expand investment portfolios due to new instruments to protect capital from inflation in the context of global turbulence in 2022 in Russia has significantly accelerated due to lower deposit rates and a shortage of investment assets tied to foreign currency. The abolition of VAT for individuals who purchase diamonds from Russian banks has made investments in diamonds even more attractive for Russians.

Prices for diamonds under the ALROSA Diamond Exclusive program are denominated in dollars, while actual calculations in Russia are carried out in rubles. Analysts noted that due to the link to the dynamics of international market price indices and mechanisms of reverse sale, the product is an interesting alternative to foreign currency deposits for clients of partner banks of the program.

"We have offered banks two specialized products for clients, first of all, clients of their private banking offices. In addition to the rare individual diamonds already familiar to them, a new product has been developed, which had no analogues on the market – "Diamond baskets" with the option of repurchase. Already on this short horizon, from October 1, we see a confident demand from investors for both assets. Sales within the framework of the ALROSA Diamond Exclusive program for 10 months have four times exceeded the figure for the same period last year, almost half of this amount is sales for a month and a half since the entry into force of the law on the abolition of VAT. At the same time, the potential for further growth is significantly higher, given that the market is at the nascent stage," commented Dmitry Amelkin, Director of Strategy at ALROSA.

"Russia is the largest diamond–producing power in the world, the world leader in terms of reserves, which also has the largest diamond-cutting facilities in Europe. This opens up excellent opportunities to create a new effective financial asset for private investors in the country, the specifics of which we are now actively telling the market about," said Sergey Takhiev, head of the Corporate Finance Department of ALROSA.

Since October 1, 2022, ALROSA has been offering two diamond investment products for private clients of partner banks. The first is single rare specimens with the greatest investment potential, such as colorless diamonds weighing more than 2 carats and diamonds of exclusive colors. Their investment potential is determined mainly by their rarity and the limitations of the corresponding diamonds in nature. The second product is "Diamond baskets", that is, sets of diamonds weighing from 0.3 carats to 2 carats with a single price per carat.

The key feature and advantage of both products is the current mechanism of reverse implementation. Single stones can be put up for sale on the company's electronic trading platform. For "Diamond baskets" a repurchase of ALROSA itself is provided, subject to responsible storage in the company. The entry threshold for "Diamond baskets" is $25,000 in ruble equivalent, for exclusive diamonds - $50,000.

Investment diamonds can be purchased at the offices of partner banks of the ALROSA Diamond Exclusive program - the largest credit institutions in the country, alrosa.ru notes.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



