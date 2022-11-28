Nornickel presents metals market review

Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper presents the tenth review of the nickel and platinum group metals (PGM) markets based on the fundamental analysis of world economic and industry data.

Nickel

The nickel market has continued to attract a lot of attention over the course of 2022. This is caused not only by the extreme volatility of the nickel contract prices in March, which led to the suspension of the LME nickel trading and an unprecedented decision to cancel trades but also by a significant transformation of the nickel industry over the last few years.

The nickel market, which had been divided into the low-grade and high-grade segments, became interconnected once the practical implementation of the nickel pig iron-to-matte conversion in early 2021 along with the ever-growing high pressure acid leach (HPAL) capacities became the new essential reality of this market. Historically, market surpluses have been linked to the London Metal Exchange deliverable / Class 1 nickel but in 2022-2023, the surplus will be mainly represented by the low-grade nickel units, particularly nickel pig iron (NPI) and ferronickel (FeNi), while the high-grade nickel market is expected to be relatively balanced.

Since Nornickel's last report, the company has revised the 2022 market surplus upwards to 109 kt, mostly in low-grade nickel, primarily due to lower-than-expected stainless steel output globally, resulting in significant discounts for low-grade nickel and accumulation of NPI and FeNi stocks. In 2023, Nornickel forecasts the nickel market to sustain a potential surplus of around 110 kt owing to the glut amassed in the low-grade market.

Platinum Group Metals (PGM)

While in early 2022, the world plunged into major geopolitical uncertainties triggering supply chain disruptions in platinum group metals, the second half of the year failed to emerge from the troubled waters with exceptional monetary policy tightening, heavy production cuts by South African miners and slower recycling volumes against the background of reduced recycling of old vehicles and logistical disruptions in the processing of used automotive catalysts.

These factors coupled with semiconductor shortages and COVID-related restrictions in a key market China are expected to persist well into 2023. The arbitrary decision of the London Platinum and Palladium Market (LPPM) to delist from its good delivery list the Russian refineries that Nornickel uses to process its raw materials into refined palladium have created a major shortfall of supply of Good Delivery branded sponge and ingots. This will create a major disruption in supply in 2023 as soon as the market demand, especially automotive production, recovers. Adding to that the major risks in production disruption by South African refineries, all elements are in place to trigger volatility in price detrimental to the palladium consuming industry.

Palladium

Even though the automotive sector, the top consumer of palladium, is recovering faster than Nornickel had anticipated, the growing battery electric vehicles market and moderate but persistent substitution of palladium with platinum restrains the use of palladium. Moreover, demand from electronics and medical industries is also likely to shrink this year. Nornickel therefore expects the global palladium demand to fall by 4% year-on-year to 9.5 million ounces in 2022.

However, primary and secondary supply cuts offset the potential drop in demand. Nornickel expects the global supply to lose 10% this year leading to a deeper market deficit in 2022. Nornickel has revised the 2022 palladium market deficit from 0.1 million ounces in our previous estimate to 0.6 million ounces and expect the deficit to expand to 0.8 million ounces in 2023.

Platinum

Nornickel still expects the automotive sector’s demand for platinum to stagnate this year on the back of the weak demand for diesel-powered vehicles in Europe. On top of that, other industrial demand is also expected to fall with glass industry experiencing the most significant fall as last year’s buying for capacity expansion in China has now dried up. Hydrogen economy is yet to play a role as a platinum saviour, and the demand generated by this sector is expected to remain marginal in the mid-term.

Nornickel expects platinum surplus to shrink down to balance in 2022 in comparison with its previous estimate of a 0.9 million ounces surplus on the back of mining disruptions in South Africa and lower secondary supply. In 2023, Nornickel expects platinum market to return to a moderate surplus of 0.3 million ounces as South African operations are expected to stabilise.

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges.

Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished