A man in the USA returned a diamond ring worth $40,000 to the owner

Thirty-seven-year-old American Joseph Cook found a diamond ring while combing a beach in Florida with a metal detector.

In an interview with the BNS agency, Cook said that initially he thought he had unearthed nothing more than a nickel product. After the jeweler, to whom he turned, said that the ring costs about $40,000, Cook did not hesitate to tell about the find on his page on the TikTok network.

Thanks to this, the owner found out about the lost jewel, who immediately contacted Cook. He gave her a valuable find.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





