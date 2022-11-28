Exclusive
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Tharisa projects higher full-year earnings
It said that this is an increase of between 41% and 44% relative to the EPS of 37.4 cents per share for the financial year ended 30 September 2021 and is after accounting for the acquisition of a controlling interest in Karo Mining as a
Tharisa’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the financial year on a fully diluted basis are expected to be between 41 cents and 42 cents per share.
This is an increase of between 7% and 9% relative to the HEPS of 38.3 cents per share for the financial year ended 30 September 2021
Tharisa expects to release its full-year results on or around December 5.
Its principal operating asset is the Tharisa Mine located in the southwest limb of the Bushveld Complex, in South Africa.
The mechanised mine has a 20-year open-pit life and the ability to extend underground operations by at least an additional 40 years.
Tharisa also owns Karo Mining, a low-cost open-pit PGM asset, located on the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished