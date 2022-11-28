Tharisa projects higher full-year earnings

Today News

Tharisa, a platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome miner in South Africa, expects its basic earnings per share (EPS) for the financial year ended September 30 to be between $0.53 and $0.54.

It said that this is an increase of between 41% and 44% relative to the EPS of 37.4 cents per share for the financial year ended 30 September 2021 and is after accounting for the acquisition of a controlling interest in Karo Mining as a

Tharisa’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the financial year on a fully diluted basis are expected to be between 41 cents and 42 cents per share.

This is an increase of between 7% and 9% relative to the HEPS of 38.3 cents per share for the financial year ended 30 September 2021

Tharisa expects to release its full-year results on or around December 5.

Its principal operating asset is the Tharisa Mine located in the southwest limb of the Bushveld Complex, in South Africa.

The mechanised mine has a 20-year open-pit life and the ability to extend underground operations by at least an additional 40 years.

Tharisa also owns Karo Mining, a low-cost open-pit PGM asset, located on the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





