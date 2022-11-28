Rio Tinto’s rare yellow and pink diamonds showcased in symbolic ring

Image credit: Rio Tinto

A yellow and pink diamond ring showcasing the finest gems from Rio Tinto’s diamond mines has been unveiled in Sydney. Titled the Diavik Midnight SunTM, this statement piece is a powerful symbol of the union of two of the world’s most coveted jewels: yellow diamonds from Rio Tinto’s Diavik diamond mine in sub-Arctic Canada, and Argyle Pink DiamondsTM from the iconic mine in the remote East Kimberley region of Western Australia, says a press release from Rio Tinto.The Diavik Midnight Sun takes its inspiration from the exquisite natural phenomenon that occurs when the sun is seen at midnight in the Arctic, exhibiting beautiful golden and pink hues. Central to the Diavik Midnight Sun is an 18.08 carat fancy intense yellow oval Diavik diamond, one of the finest large yellow diamonds uncovered from the Diavik mine in the past 20 years.Originally weighing 36.75 carats as a rough diamond, the Diavik yellow diamond is vividly contrasted with an intricate setting of rare Argyle pink diamonds weighing 4.09 carats in total. The Diavik Midnight Sun is a collaboration between Rio Tinto, luxury jeweller Musson, a trusted Argyle Pink Diamonds Select AtelierTM, and rare gem specialist Glajz THG, as part of Rio Tinto’s Icon Partner programme.Musson jewellers and Glajz THG have a long history of association with Rio Tinto’s diamonds, sharing the same passion for craftsmanship and pedigree. The Diavik Midnight Sun ring, valued at A$1.85 million, is being offered for sale by Musson as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations.Rio Tinto’s General Manager of Sales and Marketing for its diamonds business, Patrick Coppens said “This combination of a rare yellow Diavik diamond and Argyle Pink Diamonds, the rarest diamonds in the world, is a special moment in the history of Rio Tinto’s unique place in the natural fancy coloured diamond industry. Musson are master craftsmen who have captured the enticing colour and light of these intriguing gems in their unique jewellery design.”Up until it finished mining in 2020, Rio Tinto’s Argyle diamond mine produced virtually the world’s entire production of rare pink diamonds. With no new sources of pink diamond supply in the world Rio Tinto has retained the Argyle Pink Diamonds brand for continued market development.