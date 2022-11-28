Alexkor seeks West Coast diamond contract miners

South African state-owned diamond miner, Alexkor, is looking for contract diamond miners along the west coast of South Africa through pooling and sharing joint venture (PSJV) with the Alexkor Richtersveld Mining Company (RMC).

Mining Weekly reports that the company asked the principal qualifying contractors to tender proposals for one or more adjoining mining areas including terrestrial mining at river-based alluvial sites and dumps.

Alexkor will select suitable candidates based on their proposed health and safety plans, rehabilitation plans, how they intend to secure the properties, their proposed provisional structure, and the format of commercial terms between themselves and the PSJV.

Alexkor will also consider the economic benefit for the local Richtersveld community.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





