Exclusive
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Lucara makes 2023 revenue, production projection
It said that the revenue forecast assumes that 52% of the carats recovered will come from the higher value M/PK(S) and EM/PK(S) units within the South Lobe, and the remaining 48% of the carats recovered will come from the Centre Lobe following the mine plan.
Lucara said that it will continue to use three different sales channels to maximise revenue and generate consistent cash flow to support the company’s operations and its investment in the underground expansion project.
“Higher value stones greater than +10.8 carats in size will continue to enter the manufacturing pipeline at HB, giving the company exposure to polished prices and regular cash flow from the highest value portion of the Karowe production,” it said.
Quarterly tenders and regular sales through Clara, primarily for stones less than 10.8 carats in size, will continue, consistent with the practice from previous years.
Lucara expects diamond sales to be 385,000 carats, to 415,000 carats while production is projected to be between 395,000 carats and 425,000 carats in 2023.
The capital costs for the underground expansion are expected to be up to $105 million and will focus predominantly on shaft sinking activities, along with the construction of the bulk air cooler, tendering the underground development contract, and underground equipment purchases, it said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished