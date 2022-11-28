Exclusive
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
NGTC and Chow Tai Fook jointly issue digital certificates for diamond jewellery in China
By downloading the NGTC APP or using the WeChat Applet, users only need to scan the NGTC certificate code to experience the NGTC digital certificate immediately. The NGTC digital certificate is based on the digital service model of 'one jewellery (or a piece of gem/diamond) one certificate, one code, and one chain', using one code (NGTC certificate code) and one chain (Blockchain) and electronic signature technology, presented in a purely digital way.
This is the first effort & to realize the real paperless certificate, providing more scientific, fair, accurate and efficient third-party testing services and freshening consumer experience.
The NGTC digital certificate launched is an innovative measure to serve new formats and models of jewelry consumption and continuously promote the orderly and standardized development of the jewellery industry. It is a 'health code' for jewellery and an 'energy-gathering chain' for industrial upgrading.
Facing the new challenges and new opportunities brought by the technological revolution and industrial transformation, NGTC adheres to innovation-driven, digital intelligence empowered, and works together with jewellery companies/enterprises to create a safe, secure and honest market environment. Besides jointly promote the upgrading of jewellery consumption and the growth of enterprises, with these efforts NGTC will reduce costs and increase efficiency, and strive to provide consumers with better services.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished