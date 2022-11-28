NGTC and Chow Tai Fook jointly issue digital certificates for diamond jewellery in China

The National Gemstone Testing Center (NGTC) has issued the first digital certificates for their strategic partner, Chow Tai Fook, says a press release from NGTC.

By downloading the NGTC APP or using the WeChat Applet, users only need to scan the NGTC certificate code to experience the NGTC digital certificate immediately. The NGTC digital certificate is based on the digital service model of 'one jewellery (or a piece of gem/diamond) one certificate, one code, and one chain', using one code (NGTC certificate code) and one chain (Blockchain) and electronic signature technology, presented in a purely digital way.

This is the first effort & to realize the real paperless certificate, providing more scientific, fair, accurate and efficient third-party testing services and freshening consumer experience.

The NGTC digital certificate launched is an innovative measure to serve new formats and models of jewelry consumption and continuously promote the orderly and standardized development of the jewellery industry. It is a 'health code' for jewellery and an 'energy-gathering chain' for industrial upgrading.

Facing the new challenges and new opportunities brought by the technological revolution and industrial transformation, NGTC adheres to innovation-driven, digital intelligence empowered, and works together with jewellery companies/enterprises to create a safe, secure and honest market environment. Besides jointly promote the upgrading of jewellery consumption and the growth of enterprises, with these efforts NGTC will reduce costs and increase efficiency, and strive to provide consumers with better services.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





