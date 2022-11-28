Exclusive
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Zimplats sued for reneging on its commitment to allocate 10% community shares
New Zimbabwe.com reports that Zimplats was served papers last Friday, and the High Court will this week announce dates when it will sit to hear the matter.
“The claim is for an order declaring that Zimplats is entitled to subscribe to and obliged to allot to the Trust ordinary shares in the share capital of Zimplats constituting 10% of the issued share capital in terms of the Zimplats Mhondoro Ngezi Chegutu Zvimba Community Share Ownership Trust,” the deposition reads.
Zimbabwe introduced the CSOTs in 2011.
Zimplats had been engaged in corporate social responsibility over the years, which members of the Zimplats Mhondoro Ngezi Chegutu Zvimba CSOT feel is not enough.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished