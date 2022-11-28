Zimplats sued for reneging on its commitment to allocate 10% community shares

Impala platinum’s Zimbabwe unit Zimplats was sued by a Chegutu-based Community Share Ownership Trust (CSOT) for reneging on a commitment in 2011 to hand over 10% shares to communities where it operates.

New Zimbabwe.com reports that Zimplats was served papers last Friday, and the High Court will this week announce dates when it will sit to hear the matter.

“The claim is for an order declaring that Zimplats is entitled to subscribe to and obliged to allot to the Trust ordinary shares in the share capital of Zimplats constituting 10% of the issued share capital in terms of the Zimplats Mhondoro Ngezi Chegutu Zvimba Community Share Ownership Trust,” the deposition reads.

Zimbabwe introduced the CSOTs in 2011.

Zimplats had been engaged in corporate social responsibility over the years, which members of the Zimplats Mhondoro Ngezi Chegutu Zvimba CSOT feel is not enough.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





