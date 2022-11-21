Ghana instructs mining firms to sell 20% of refined gold to the central bank - report

Ghana has instructed large-scale mining companies operating in the country to sell 20% of their refined gold to the Bank of Ghana from January 1, 2023, according to media reports.

"The Bank of Ghana and the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) will coordinate with the large-scale mining companies to ensure compliance with this directive," Reuters quoted vice president Mahamudu Bawumia as saying.

The directive comes after Acra said it was planning to use gold to buy oil products as its foreign currency reserves continue to dwindle.

Ghana’s cedi has lost value against the U.S. dollar, lifting its foreign debt by $6 billion this year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





