India's Panna diamonds lose ‘sheen’ at auction

In the monsoon months, people have found diamond in large numbers from the mines of Panna in India. But in the auction at Panna collectorate office in the month of October, the large number of diamonds, found from Panna diamond mines could not go under the hammer as purchasers did not show interest in them, says a report in Free Press Journal.

Now, the owners of such diamonds are anxiously waiting for the next auction so that their diamonds could fetch good money through the auction. One such person who had unearthed diamond of 3.64 carat from Panna diamond mine, but his gem failed to attract attention of any buyer. He said that the next auction is supposed to take place after three months. Another such person whose diamond weighing 3.21 carat failed to grab the attention of buyers and is waiting for the next auction.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that people whose diamonds were successfully sold in October’s auction are yet to get the auction money.

According to an employee of Panna diamond office said that in the auction of October, 34 precious diamonds were sold out to businessmen. So far, money to be given to owners of the diamonds has not been disbursed, as the file has been sent to the collector, after which the payment process will begin.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





