Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
UN report calls for the ban of mercury trade and its use in gold mining
Artisanal gold mining is driving the global demand for mercury, with 2,058 metric tons of the toxic metal contaminating water, land and air every year, according to a recent report ' Mercury, Small Time Gold Mining and Human Rights'.
According to the report, an estimated 10 mn to 15 mn people were directly engaged in small-scale gold mining in 2017, including an estimated 1 mn child workers and 4.5 mn women. It generates up to 20% of the global gold supply annually, equivalent to approximately 500 tons, with a market value of almost $29 billion annually.
Orellana, who teaches international environmental law at George Washington University in the U.S., found that the demand for mercury used in small-scale gold mining stems from three key regions: South America (39%), East and Southeast Asia (37%), and sub-Saharan Africa (21%). Most small-scale gold mining in South America is centered in the Amazon. In Brazil, it has gone 'big scale.'
According to MapBiomas, a research collective that tracks land use changes through satellite imagery, small-scale gold mining in 2018 overtook industrial mining in scale, covering 107,800 hectares (266,000 acres) in 2020, 94% of it in the Amazon.
The Inter-governmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development (IGF) estimates there are more than 450,000 artisanal miners, or garimpeiros, in Brazil. More than 20,000 operate illegally inside the Yanomami Indigenous Territory alone.
Small-scale gold mining not only destroys vast areas of forests, leaving moon crater-like wasteland in its wake. The most devastating aspect, for both miners and people worldwide, is the use of mercury to extract the gold from the ore.
Also known as quicksilver, mercury is liquid at room temperature. When heated, it evaporates into the atmosphere or washes away into rivers, lakes and oceans, contaminating fish and thus entering the food chain.
