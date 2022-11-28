How do Russians feel about diamonds

Every tenth Russian considers the purchase of jewelry with diamonds and diamonds as an investment, according to data from a joint study of the Sokolov jewelry brand and the A2:Research analytical agency.

"Every tenth respondent considers the purchase of jewelry with diamonds and diamonds as a way of investment, since stones practically do not lose in price," the review says.

It notes that for 68% of Russians jewelry with precious stones is a sign of status, for 16% such jewelry looks expensive and beautiful, for another 5% it is a way to attract attention to themselves.

More than half of Russians want to see diamonds in jewelry if they buy it for themselves. 32% of respondents are ready to give jewelry with precious stones to friends or relatives. At the same time, respondents prefer rings, earrings and pendants with precious stones.

At the same time, 38% of respondents say that it is not customary to wear expensive jewelry in their environment. According to half of Russians, jewelry with precious stones is worn only by adults.

At the same time, most Russians prefer cubic zirconia, because in appearance they do not differ from precious stones, but are inexpensive.

Russians spend an average of 16,118 rubles on jewelry with precious stones.

The highest average receipts for diamond jewelry were recorded in Kazan, Chelyabinsk, Moscow, Yekaterinburg and Tyumen – about 20,000 rubles.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







