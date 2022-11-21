Exclusive
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
ALROSA to build new mine on the site of flooded Mir
(INTERFAX.RU) - In Yakutia, a project has been approved for the construction of a new mine on the site of the flooded Mir mine of ALROSA, investments will amount to 126 billion rubles, said the head of the republic, Aisen Nikolaev at a meeting on the socio-economic development of the region.
“It is planned to invest 126 billion rubles in the Mir-Gluboky project, a completely new mine will be built to replace the one lost in 2017. 825 jobs will be created,” he said.
The meeting was attended by the Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, whom Nikolaev proposed to conclude an agreement on the protection and promotion of capital investments for the mine.
"The project meets all the requirements of the agreement on the protection and promotion of capital investments. Maybe we can conclude with the participation of the Russian Federation, in the form of a private project initiative? We propose to conclude such an agreement to reduce the risk of a long investment period for the project implementation period of 20 years," Nikolaev suggested.
At the beginning of 2022, ALROSA estimated the cost of restoring the Mir mine at $1.2-1.5 billion. The company estimated the work period at 6-9 years.
The Mir mine was flooded in an accident in August 2017, when water from an abandoned quarry located at the top broke into the mine. In the flood zone there were 151 people, eight of them died. In the mine, mine workings and mining equipment were completely destroyed, and two mine levels were flooded.
The ore of the Mir deposit is distinguished by a high content of high-quality diamonds. Before the accident, the Mir mine accounted for more than 10% of production in the ALROSA group.
After the accident, ALROSA planned to restore the mine. In June 2019, when the first preliminary calculations of capital investments in this project were published, the estimate was at the level of 73 billion rubles. In March 2019, ALROSA reported that it did not see an opportunity to begin the restoration of the mine before 2024.
In September 2021, ALROSA announced a request for proposals for engineering and environmental surveys to prepare design documentation for the sinking of two shafts at the Mir mine.