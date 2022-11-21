Exclusive
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018).
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry.
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones.
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of '2DOT4 Diamonds LLC', Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company.
31 october 2022
Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC successfully concludes its November tender
Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC recently concluded its last Tender for the calendar year 2022 which ran from 18th until 22nd November at the DDE, Almas Tower, Dubai, UAE. After the success it garnered from its inaugural Tender, the second Tender hosted at the DDE saw more than 150 diamond companies actively bidding on approximately 27,000 carats of original African rough diamond assortments with more than 18,000 carats sold. Amongst other Single stones that continued to be in high demand, the Tender saw a 75.82 carat that was sold at above market levels.
Despite the volatility that continues to affect the Diamond Industry, the Tender results showed signs of market recovery in several areas especially in 4 Grs and down sizes with 5 Grs and above still trying to hold the current price levels. The bloating polish inventory in the pipeline continues to act as a sign of worry.
The entire Kruger family really appreciates and thanks all participating companies and the entire team of DMCC for their invaluable support for the success of its second Tender. We will be back with our first Tender for the Calendar Year 2023 in January and will update the dates closer to the Tender.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished