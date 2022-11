Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC successfully concludes its November tender

Image credit: Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC

Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC recently concluded its last Tender for the calendar year 2022 which ran from 18th until 22nd November at the DDE, Almas Tower, Dubai, UAE. After the success it garnered from its inaugural Tender, the second Tender hosted at the DDE saw more than 150 diamond companies actively bidding on approximately 27,000 carats of original African rough diamond assortments with more than 18,000 carats sold. Amongst other Single stones that continued to be in high demand, the Tender saw a 75.82 carat that was sold at above market levels.Despite the volatility that continues to affect the Diamond Industry, the Tender results showed signs of market recovery in several areas especially in 4 Grs and down sizes with 5 Grs and above still trying to hold the current price levels. The bloating polish inventory in the pipeline continues to act as a sign of worry.The entire Kruger family really appreciates and thanks all participating companies and the entire team of DMCC for their invaluable support for the success of its second Tender. We will be back with our first Tender for the Calendar Year 2023 in January and will update the dates closer to the Tender.For media enquiries and any additional queries, please contact: media@dubai.krugerdiamondtraders.com