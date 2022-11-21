OreCorp progresses in financing Nyanzaga Gold Project

ASX-listed OreCorp has received indicative debt funding proposals for the development and construction of its Nyanzaga Gold Project, in Tanzania.

It said discussions to date with major European, African and Tanzanian banks have delivered non-binding expressions of interest to provide debt finance of more than $400 million for the project, well above the $300 million debt target set by OreCorp in consultation with its financing advisors, Auramet.

OreCorp, together with Auramet is continuing discussions with several other financial institutions, including global export credit agencies, as the company moves to secure syndicated debt funding for Nyanzaga.

Nyanzaga delivered a robust definitive feasibility study in August 2022, with the project proposed to produce 242,000 ounces of gold per year for 10 years with a highly competitive all-in-sustaining cost of $954 per ounce.

The high margin provides Nyanzaga with a debt-carrying capacity and flexibility in how this is deployed, it said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





