Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
Yesterday
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
OreCorp progresses in financing Nyanzaga Gold Project
It said discussions to date with major European, African and Tanzanian banks have delivered non-binding expressions of interest to provide debt finance of more than $400 million for the project, well above the $300 million debt target set by OreCorp in consultation with its financing advisors, Auramet.
OreCorp, together with Auramet is continuing discussions with several other financial institutions, including global export credit agencies, as the company moves to secure syndicated debt funding for Nyanzaga.
Nyanzaga delivered a robust definitive feasibility study in August 2022, with the project proposed to produce 242,000 ounces of gold per year for 10 years with a highly competitive all-in-sustaining cost of $954 per ounce.
The high margin provides Nyanzaga with a debt-carrying capacity and flexibility in how this is deployed, it said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished