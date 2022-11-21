Exclusive

Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky

The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...

Yesterday

Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?

Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...

21 november 2022

The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai

Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...

14 november 2022

It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment

Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...

07 november 2022

‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC

Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...

31 october 2022

TRX Gold achieves 1 million working hours without a recordable injury

Today
News

TRX Gold has reached 1 million working hours without loss of time or recordable injury at its Buckreef gold project, in Tanzania.

It said that this was a clear reflection of the focus and commitment to the health and safety of its members and consultants.

“At any one time at the Buckreef gold project, there can be well over 100 employees or more on-site, with two shifts working a 24-hour, seven-day per-week operation,” said TRX Gold chief operating officer Andrew Cheatle.

“The mine site workplace is home to employees, consultants and exploration drilling partners STAMICO, all of whom I’d like to thank for their diligence and dedication.”

The company said that the achievement was achieved within 22 months, guided by policies, practices, and procedures that have been adopted by the company has adopted and introduced as early as the onboarding of the employee.

Daily health and safety meetings are part of the ritual, during which employees are invited to play an integral part in the programme by observing, identifying, and reporting any situation that can be a potential hazard, it said.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version