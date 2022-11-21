TRX Gold achieves 1 million working hours without a recordable injury

TRX Gold has reached 1 million working hours without loss of time or recordable injury at its Buckreef gold project, in Tanzania.

It said that this was a clear reflection of the focus and commitment to the health and safety of its members and consultants.

“At any one time at the Buckreef gold project, there can be well over 100 employees or more on-site, with two shifts working a 24-hour, seven-day per-week operation,” said TRX Gold chief operating officer Andrew Cheatle.

“The mine site workplace is home to employees, consultants and exploration drilling partners STAMICO, all of whom I’d like to thank for their diligence and dedication.”

The company said that the achievement was achieved within 22 months, guided by policies, practices, and procedures that have been adopted by the company has adopted and introduced as early as the onboarding of the employee.

Daily health and safety meetings are part of the ritual, during which employees are invited to play an integral part in the programme by observing, identifying, and reporting any situation that can be a potential hazard, it said.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished