Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
Today
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Petra realises $61.3 mln from latest diamond sale
The results of the second tender for the fiscal year 2023 bring revenue from rough diamond sales to $164.1 million, with no exceptional stone sales year to date, compared to $136.4 million in the first two tenders of the fiscal year 2022, which included a $50.2 million contribution from exceptional stones.
Company chief executive Richard Duffy said this is a creditable result in the current somewhat muted market, with like-for-like prices 12.6% higher compared to the second tender of the fiscal year 2022 and 5.1% lower than the first tender of the fiscal year 2023. “Demand for fancy coloured and large white stones continued to be evident despite this being a seasonally weaker period,” he said.
“Subdued demand in China continued to impact pricing in the gem quality 0.75ct up to 5ct size ranges, with some pricing pressure also evident in the 5ct – 10ct range".
“Pricing across smaller size ranges was largely flat on the previous tender.”
Duffy said Petra continues to expect a supportive diamond market in the medium to longer term as a result of the structural supply deficit.
“We see current levels of demand continuing into the New Year, albeit with the potential upside of festive season sales and any easing of lockdown restrictions in China,” he said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished