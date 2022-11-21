Exclusive

Platinum to move into deficit in 2023, demand to grow

Today
News

As demand from automakers rebounded and supply from South African primary production remained constrained, platinum would record a long-anticipated deficit in 2023, as per media reports.

Edward Sterck, head of research at the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) says,' Supply from Nornickel might also decline owing to a lack of spare parts availability'.

Commenting in its third quarter update on 22 Nov, WPIC anticipated a supply deficit of 303,000 ounces in platinum next year. Assuming this deficit for 2023, it would represent a 1.1 mn oz turnaround in platinum’s fortunes compared to 2022 where a surplus of 804,000 oz is anticipated by WPIC.

Overall, global third quarter supply of platinum fell 171,000 oz. Production from South Africa fell 18%. That estimates loadshedding had affected just over 100,000 oz in production.

From a demand perspective, platinum’s outlook is favourably supported by continued volumes into China, some 1.2 million oz, above identified demand. This refers to metal volumes that are yet to be incorporated into the council’s data.

Most promising of all in terms of platinum demand comes from the automaking industry. There is evidence of continued substitution of palladium with platinum, while supply logjams, including a much publicised shortage of microprocessing chips that led to reduced vehicle production, were also easing. On balance it looks as if the semi-conductor chip shortage was easing, especially into 2023.

Trevor Raymond, CEO of the WPIC said, “Platinum’s resilience reflects growing automotive demand mainly due to increased substitution and higher loadings, and already committed industrial capacity additions".

This puts platinum in a somewhat unique position versus other commodities in that demand is forecast to continue to grow, despite the recessionary outlook.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

