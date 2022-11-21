Anglo-American joins forces with Aurubis on sustainable copper value chain

Anglo-American has signed a memorandum of understanding with Aurubis, a global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the world’s largest copper recyclers, to develop a copper product offering that responds to the growing expectations for future-enabling metals that are sustainably sourced and supplied.

The diversified miner said the objective of the collaboration is to assure the way copper is mined, processed, transported, and brought to market.

Anglo and Aurubis will also explore the opportunity for technology-driven traceability solutions to bring greater transparency to the entire production cycle, as well as areas of common interest in technology development.

“Copper plays such a pivotal role in addressing the challenges of climate change and raising living standards for the world's growing population,” said Peter Whitcutt, the chief executive of Anglo’s marketing business.

“Rightly, it needs to be produced sustainably and as part of a customer-centric supply chain. Together with Aurubis and in line with our Sustainable Mining Plan goal of sustainable mining plan to establish ethical value chains, we are engaging with industry participants to optimise the value that responsible supply can provide.”

He said the value chain starts from their portfolio of long-life, high-quality resource assets, which now include the Quellaveco mine in Peru.

Meanwhile, Anglo and Aurubis have also committed to being assessed against the Copper Mark Chain of Custody Standard.

Anglo’s managed copper operations in Chile, Los Bronces and El Soldado mining operations and the Chagres smelter, were awarded the Copper Mark, the assurance standard for responsible production practices, in March 2022.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





