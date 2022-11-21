Exclusive
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Anglo-American joins forces with Aurubis on sustainable copper value chain
The diversified miner said the objective of the collaboration is to assure the way copper is mined, processed, transported, and brought to market.
Anglo and Aurubis will also explore the opportunity for technology-driven traceability solutions to bring greater transparency to the entire production cycle, as well as areas of common interest in technology development.
“Copper plays such a pivotal role in addressing the challenges of climate change and raising living standards for the world's growing population,” said Peter Whitcutt, the chief executive of Anglo’s marketing business.
“Rightly, it needs to be produced sustainably and as part of a customer-centric supply chain. Together with Aurubis and in line with our Sustainable Mining Plan goal of sustainable mining plan to establish ethical value chains, we are engaging with industry participants to optimise the value that responsible supply can provide.”
He said the value chain starts from their portfolio of long-life, high-quality resource assets, which now include the Quellaveco mine in Peru.
Meanwhile, Anglo and Aurubis have also committed to being assessed against the Copper Mark Chain of Custody Standard.
Anglo’s managed copper operations in Chile, Los Bronces and El Soldado mining operations and the Chagres smelter, were awarded the Copper Mark, the assurance standard for responsible production practices, in March 2022.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished