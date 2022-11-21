Exclusive

Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?

Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...

21 november 2022

The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai

Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...

14 november 2022

It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment

Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...

07 november 2022

‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC

Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...

31 october 2022

Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana

Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...

24 october 2022

Nornickel upgrades Norilsk Concenrator

Today
News
The Company takes further steps to ramp up production capacities at Norilsk Concentrator (part of Medvezhy Ruchey, Nornickel’s subsidiary). Among them is installation of a new crushing unit that will enable to process up to 9.2 mt of ore per year.
The equipment was installed on a tight deadline (two and a half months) amidst the ongoing production. It took some 100 people engaged on a 24/7 basis to dismantle the old equipment, install around 50 tonnes of metal structures and lay down 220 cubic metres of reinforced concrete elements. The large-size equipment (up to ca. 45 tonnes) required two cranes with a capacity of 15 and 50 tonnes.
“Since the idea came up half a year ago, we managed to have all design stages covered, equipment manufactured, and construction and installation works completed. The project is worth RUB 550 m of investment. We also have ambitious plans to upgrade the existing fine crushing unit and the Talnakh ore crushing plant. These are our next targets,” said Vladimir Zaytsev, CEO of Medvezhy Ruchey LLC.
The new crushing unit is currently at the commissioning stage to adjust automation and process parameters for ore feeding and washing. It will be in full swing by the end of November, enabling Norilsk Concentrator to reach the design capacity in 2023.
Norilsk Concentrator became part of Nornickel’s subsidiary Medvezhy Ruchey LLC in 2017. It processes all desseminated ores from the northern part of the Norilsk-1 Deposit and cupriferous ores from the Talnakhskoye and Oktyabrskoye fields to produce nickel and copper concentrates.
The facility’s key shops are its Crushing Shop, Milling-and-Flotation Shop, and Hydraulic Structures and Hydrotransport Shop. Norilsk Concentrator also has two pipelines (operational and back-up) to transport waste tailings to the Lebyazhye tailing dam.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.
Norilsk Nickel fully supports the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The company considers social responsibility and commitment to the principles of sustainable development as one of the pillars of operational efficiency and business development. Nornickel seeks to continuously improve its activities in the areas of environmental protection, human rights, health and safety, environmental impact assessment, and biodiversity preservation. The company spent RUB 221.5 billion on SDG-linked projects in 2021.

Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished



Print version