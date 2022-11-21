Exclusive
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
DMCC and SafeGold to use gold-backed digital assets to disrupt $20 bn gold industry in Middle East
Gold bars will be physically stored in secure vaults, and verified by warrants issued on DMCC’s Tradeflow platform, a transparent central registry of ownership for gold and commodities stored in UAE facilities. The digital certificates that are backed by gold can then be traded on SafeGold’s platform, providing investors with greater levels of transparency and confidence.
Gaurav Mathur, Founder & MD, SafeGold said, “The UAE is the ideal hub for building a global digital gold platform. At SafeGold, we see massive potential in the UAE’s technology and commodity ecosystem considering the nation’s strong affinity towards gold. With DMCC’s regional leadership and world-class infrastructure, and SafeGold’s digital prowess, we look forward to making the UAE a hub for gold investors across the region and accelerating the digital gold ecosystem in UAE”.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman & CEO, DMCC said, "Given the increased ease of trading digital assets, especially in gold and precious metals, our collaboration with SafeGold is a vital step towards consolidating an ecosystem for digital gold at the global level. Partnerships built on trust and transparency are vital in serving the entire gold industry, and DMCC is perfectly positioned to drive these efforts given our extensive knowledge in gold, world-class infrastructure across the entire gold value chain and ongoing work in blockchain and web3 sectors."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished