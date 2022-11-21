Indian banks HDFC Bank, Canara Bank get RBI approval for rupee trade with Russia

Two more Indian Banks, HDFC Bank and Canara Bank, have got approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to open a special Vostro account for trade in rupees and both the approvals are for trade with Russia banking industry, as per a Business Standard report.

So far five Indian banks have received regulatory clearance for such trade, including UCO Bank, Union Bank and IndusInd Bank. These three banks have opened accounts so far though no deal has been done through this mechanism. The move is aimed at popularising trade in the domestic currency.

This apart, two Russian banks, Sber Bank and VTB, have the RBI’s approval. Both have branches in India.

Kolkata-based UCO Bank was the first Indian bank to receive the RBI’s approval to open a special Vostro account with Russia’s Gazprombank, which was set up by the world’s largest gas producer and exporter, Gazprom.

IndusInd Bank has tied up with six Russian banks while the remaining four Indian banks have done deals with one Russian lender each. HDFC Bank’s counterpart in Russia is MTS Bank, the fintech unit of Russia’s largest mobile operator, MTS.

According to RBI’s circular, Indian importers plying their trade through the rupee mechanism would pay in the Indian currency, which has to be credited into the special Vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country against the invoices for the supply of goods or services from the overseas seller/supplier.

Indian exporters sending out goods and services through this mechanism should be paid in rupees from the balance in the designated special Vostro accounts of the correspondent bank of the partner country. The RBI says the exchange rate was to be market-determined.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





