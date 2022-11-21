Exclusive
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
Today
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Indian banks HDFC Bank, Canara Bank get RBI approval for rupee trade with Russia
So far five Indian banks have received regulatory clearance for such trade, including UCO Bank, Union Bank and IndusInd Bank. These three banks have opened accounts so far though no deal has been done through this mechanism. The move is aimed at popularising trade in the domestic currency.
This apart, two Russian banks, Sber Bank and VTB, have the RBI’s approval. Both have branches in India.
Kolkata-based UCO Bank was the first Indian bank to receive the RBI’s approval to open a special Vostro account with Russia’s Gazprombank, which was set up by the world’s largest gas producer and exporter, Gazprom.
IndusInd Bank has tied up with six Russian banks while the remaining four Indian banks have done deals with one Russian lender each. HDFC Bank’s counterpart in Russia is MTS Bank, the fintech unit of Russia’s largest mobile operator, MTS.
According to RBI’s circular, Indian importers plying their trade through the rupee mechanism would pay in the Indian currency, which has to be credited into the special Vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country against the invoices for the supply of goods or services from the overseas seller/supplier.
Indian exporters sending out goods and services through this mechanism should be paid in rupees from the balance in the designated special Vostro accounts of the correspondent bank of the partner country. The RBI says the exchange rate was to be market-determined.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished