Metalex raises funds for South Africa, Canada projects

Metalex Ventures is set to undertake a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $600,000.

It said the offering will consist of a combination of flow-through units and non-flow-through units.

The flow-through units will be priced at $0.06 per unit, with each unit comprised of one flow-through share and one-half warrant.

It said the units will be priced at $0.05 per unit, with each unit comprised of one non-flow-through share and one-half warrant.

Each whole warrant issued in connection with either the FT Units or the Units entitles the holder to acquire a non-flow-through share at $0.08 for a term of 18 months.

The proceeds of the sale of units will be used for general working capital and the Viljoenshof diamond project in South Africa.

The proceeds of the sale of the flow-through shares will be used to finance qualified exploration of the company’s claim blocks in its wholly owned Quebec project, in Canada.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





