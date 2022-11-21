Exclusive
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Metalex raises funds for South Africa, Canada projects
It said the offering will consist of a combination of flow-through units and non-flow-through units.
The flow-through units will be priced at $0.06 per unit, with each unit comprised of one flow-through share and one-half warrant.
It said the units will be priced at $0.05 per unit, with each unit comprised of one non-flow-through share and one-half warrant.
Each whole warrant issued in connection with either the FT Units or the Units entitles the holder to acquire a non-flow-through share at $0.08 for a term of 18 months.
The proceeds of the sale of units will be used for general working capital and the Viljoenshof diamond project in South Africa.
The proceeds of the sale of the flow-through shares will be used to finance qualified exploration of the company’s claim blocks in its wholly owned Quebec project, in Canada.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished