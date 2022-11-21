Exclusive
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Anjin security guard arrested for illegal possession of 91 diamond pieces – report
Newsday was unable to provide further details about the arrest of the security guard Munyaradzi Nkomo.
Meanwhile, a legal diamond dealer lost $10,000 and a vehicle at gunpoint last Friday at Marange diamond fields.
“We reported an armed robbery in the Chiadzwa diamond mining area on November 18, 2022, around midnight. An armed robbery occurred at the Old Jinani premises, [where] Bearlright Mukwawaya from Mutare was robbed of his $ 10,000,” a police memo seen by the daily reads.
It is alleged that Mukwawaya received a phone call from an illegal diamond panner and wanted him to meet his syndicate at Jinani for diamond dealings.
Upon arrival, Mukwawaya and his friend George Zeya met a syndicate of four men who produced four pieces of diamonds, which they gave to the dealer.
However, while assessing the diamonds, one man produced a pistol and pointed it at Mukwawaya, as another suspect hooked his neck with his arm.
The victim surrendered and told the suspects to take $2,000 from the pocket of his trousers and $8,000 from his vehicle.
“On noticing that his friend was in danger, Zeya tried to intervene but could not contain the situation, as he was attacked by other two suspects with a steel bar and sustained a deep cut,” said the police.
“Zeya fell and was stabbed with a knife.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished