Anjin security guard arrested for illegal possession of 91 diamond pieces – report

A security guard from Anjin Investments in Marange diamond fields in Zimbabwe was arrested after he was found in possession of 91 diamond pieces while attempting to smuggle them from the premises.

Newsday was unable to provide further details about the arrest of the security guard Munyaradzi Nkomo.

Meanwhile, a legal diamond dealer lost $10,000 and a vehicle at gunpoint last Friday at Marange diamond fields.

“We reported an armed robbery in the Chiadzwa diamond mining area on November 18, 2022, around midnight. An armed robbery occurred at the Old Jinani premises, [where] Bearlright Mukwawaya from Mutare was robbed of his $ 10,000,” a police memo seen by the daily reads.

It is alleged that Mukwawaya received a phone call from an illegal diamond panner and wanted him to meet his syndicate at Jinani for diamond dealings.

Upon arrival, Mukwawaya and his friend George Zeya met a syndicate of four men who produced four pieces of diamonds, which they gave to the dealer.

However, while assessing the diamonds, one man produced a pistol and pointed it at Mukwawaya, as another suspect hooked his neck with his arm.

The victim surrendered and told the suspects to take $2,000 from the pocket of his trousers and $8,000 from his vehicle.

“On noticing that his friend was in danger, Zeya tried to intervene but could not contain the situation, as he was attacked by other two suspects with a steel bar and sustained a deep cut,” said the police.

“Zeya fell and was stabbed with a knife.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





