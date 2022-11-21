Exclusive
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
URA reports 29Mct emerald mineral resource estimate at SA mine
This excludes the additional 168 million to 344 million carats in the JORC exploration target, which provide the potential to significantly expand the first JORC resource.
URA said that the first JORC mineral resource consists of the Cobra deposit at 1.2 million tons at 6.4 g/t for 19.4-million carats of contained emerald, as well as the Discovery deposit at 700 000 t at 5.7 g/t for 9.6 million carats of contained emerald.
“This JORC (2012) Resource estimate of 29 million carats of contained emerald fully justifies the directors' belief, at the time of acquisition, that a significant emerald resource remains unmined at the Gravelotte Emerald Mine,” said company chief executive Bernard Olivier.
URA chairperson Edward Nealon said if they conservatively use the average price of $9 per carat as achieved by Gemfields last September for their lower-grade emeralds only, then the total contained in situ JORC resource of 29 million carats has an estimated value of around $261 million.
“We are now focussing on unlocking this in situ value by refurbishing the mine and infrastructure and upgrading the existing processing facilities with the aim of restarting emerald mining and processing as soon as possible," he said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished