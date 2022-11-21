Exclusive
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
24 october 2022
TDB seals $600 mln syndicated mining transaction with Trafigura
The facility will enable the completion of the new mechanised Mutoshi mine and processing plant in Kolwezi, and the expansion of the Etoile mine and processing plant in Lubumbashi.
The Mutoshi mine, which will become the third largest cobalt mine globally, is expected to start production in the fourth quarter of 2023, with a production capacity of 16,000 tonnes of cobalt hydroxide and 48,000 tonnes of copper cathodes per year.
“Over the past few years, TDB and Trafigura have been working together to meet the energy needs of TDB member states,” said TDB chief executive Michael Awori.
“We are delighted to expand our collaboration with this impactful facility in the DRC, which will not only make its mark in terms of job creation and economic development for the country but also boost our efforts towards climate change imperatives, by contributing to an increase in supply of metals which are essential to the energy transition.”
Trafigura also concluded an initial $600 million financing agreement with Chemaf Resources and Chemaf last January.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished