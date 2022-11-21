Exclusive
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Mountain Province Diamonds update on special meeting business
In order to give shareholders additional time to review and consider the amended circular, the company intends to adjourn the special meeting until December 12, 2022.
Mountain Province clarifies its agreement in connection with the issuance of the New Loan Notes that the Junior Credit Facility approved by the shareholders on February 28, 2022 would have an effective interest rate of 14% per annum after December 15, 2022, being a 2% premium over the minimum total yield of 12% guaranteed under the New Loan Notes.
Due to the fact that the New Loan Notes are being issued at a discount to par and also contain a true up mechanism, their effective interest rate is 12%. Applying a true-up mechanism and the coupon rate to the Junior Credit Facility, and maintaining the 2% interest rate premium contemplated for the subordinated Junior Credit Facility debt, results in the effective interest rate of 14%.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished