Mountain Province Diamonds update on special meeting business

Today News

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that it has issued an amendment to its management information circular relating to the special meeting of shareholders scheduled for December 1, 2022.

In order to give shareholders additional time to review and consider the amended circular, the company intends to adjourn the special meeting until December 12, 2022.

Mountain Province clarifies its agreement in connection with the issuance of the New Loan Notes that the Junior Credit Facility approved by the shareholders on February 28, 2022 would have an effective interest rate of 14% per annum after December 15, 2022, being a 2% premium over the minimum total yield of 12% guaranteed under the New Loan Notes.

Due to the fact that the New Loan Notes are being issued at a discount to par and also contain a true up mechanism, their effective interest rate is 12%. Applying a true-up mechanism and the coupon rate to the Junior Credit Facility, and maintaining the 2% interest rate premium contemplated for the subordinated Junior Credit Facility debt, results in the effective interest rate of 14%.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





