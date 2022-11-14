Exclusive
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Yesterday
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
24 october 2022
Norilsk Nickel's activities are important for Finnish Harjavalta - mayor
MMC Norilsk Nickel said on Thursday that it is seeking ways to supply raw materials to its plant in Finland after Finnish rail operator VR refused to carry Russian cargos from 2023. MMC is considering the possibility of working with other operators, as well as deliveries directly by sea, the company said. And on the back of rumors about the plant's possible problems, world nickel prices rose by more than 25% from November 10 to 17, the Kommersant newspaper reported.
“The city does not have the ability to influence any enterprise, the supply of materials for these firms or sanctions. The task of the city is to maintain the viability of the settlement. If it happens that Nornickel stops working, then 300 jobs will be lost and three times more jobs that are not directly related (with production - ed.) will be cut. And in the current realities, I would not like to think about it," Kuusela said.
Harjavalta is located in Western Finland, 29 kilometers from the city of Pori, the population at the end of 2021 is 6 785 people. Residents are employed in the copper and nickel industries. The city is home to the nickel plant of Norilsk Nickel, the copper smelter of the Swedish Boliden, and the first battery materials plant in the EU of the German BASF is being built there.
Nickel production in Harjavalta began in 1957 by the Finnish iron and steel giant Outokumpu, in 2000 the nickel division was sold to the American OM Group, which built and launched a nickel chemicals plant in 2002. Later, OMG decided to specialize in cobalt and in the spring of 2007 sold the Finnish division to the Norilsk Nickel group.
According to Nornickel Harjavalta's own data, the company produces 60,000 tons of nickel per year, the turnover is about 1 billion euros per year, and the plant concentrates about 5% of world nickel production.