Provenance Proof Marketplace makes access to transparently traded gems easier and more convenient

The innovative start-up Provenance Proof with platform partner Everledger has launched the first online marketplace for traceable gems.

It allows buyers and sellers to connect directly. Provenance Proof Marketplace gives all players in the gem industry access to global trade to offer and buy transparently traded gems.

The marketplace offers traders in the gem industry a tool to expand their market reach globally by simply listing gems from their Provenance Proof inventory on the online marketplace. Meanwhile, prospective buyers can facilitate their hunt for the perfect transparently traded gem through easy to use search filters.

Provenance Proof makes the online marketplace available for the trade, but is not itself involved in the sales or purchase, and neither does it profit from any of the proceeds.

With the marketplace, Provenance Proof extends the possibilities offered by the world’s first blockchain for gems. To date, around four million gems and jewellery items have been uploaded to the blockchain and over 500 professional users have joined, including more than 120 jewellers and manufacturers.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







