Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Provenance Proof Marketplace makes access to transparently traded gems easier and more convenient
It allows buyers and sellers to connect directly. Provenance Proof Marketplace gives all players in the gem industry access to global trade to offer and buy transparently traded gems.
The marketplace offers traders in the gem industry a tool to expand their market reach globally by simply listing gems from their Provenance Proof inventory on the online marketplace. Meanwhile, prospective buyers can facilitate their hunt for the perfect transparently traded gem through easy to use search filters.
Provenance Proof makes the online marketplace available for the trade, but is not itself involved in the sales or purchase, and neither does it profit from any of the proceeds.
With the marketplace, Provenance Proof extends the possibilities offered by the world’s first blockchain for gems. To date, around four million gems and jewellery items have been uploaded to the blockchain and over 500 professional users have joined, including more than 120 jewellers and manufacturers.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished