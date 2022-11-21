Exclusive
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
DMCC announces partnership with Comtech Gold to digitise gold trading
DMCC Tradeflow is an online platform for registering the ownership of commodities stored in UAE facilities.
Comtech Gold Tokens (CGO) will be created on the XinFin Protocol (XDC) blockchain network based on the deposit of physical gold bars located in DMCC-approved vaults.
Each gold bar will be backed by a Tradeflow warrant, meaning that the increased ease of trading a tokenised asset is combined with the additional security, transparency, and real-asset allocation provided by the Tradeflow warrant.
With each token representing one gram of gold, investors and traders will be able to buy as little as one gram, democratising the asset class by making it more accessible. The tokens are Shariah compliant and fully backed by physical gold in the form of 1kg gold bars of 999.9 purity from globally-renowned brands. In line with international best practices for transparency in the precious metals sector, each bar will feature unique ID numbers and certificates direct from the refiners.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Recent market events have highlighted the need for greater transparency and crypto tokens backed by underlying, real-world assets. Our partnership with Comtech Gold to enable the trade of tokenised gold bullion backed by DMCC Tradeflow warrants addresses this need head-on. DMCC firmly believes that blockchain solutions will drive long-term growth in global trade across industries and asset classes, and this latest announcement is another testament to this core belief.”
Navin D'Souza, Chief Executive Officer at ComTech Gold, said: "A partnership with DMCC is an exciting moment for us as we continue to grow with 122 kgs of gold already tokenised. Tradeflow warrants add the security, control, and transparency to the gold tokens necessary to build investor trust and confidence. This, along with the Shariah certification, makes Comtech Gold Tokens (CGO) an ideal and robust product developed on blockchain technology for regional and international investors."
This partnership adds to Tradeflow’s list of Shariah compliant products, given that the tokens are backed by physical assets. Tradeflow registered over 67,000 Islamic finance transactions in H1 2022, reaching a total value AED 746 billion. This represents the highest six-month volume ever recorded for the platform.
