Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
Yesterday
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group appoints Chief People Officer
As Chief People Officer, Theresa will spearhead the strategic direction of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's HR function to ensure optimum people strategies are in place to support the long-term development of the Group. She will oversee all aspects of the Group's HR functions, including business partnerships, global recruitment, total rewards, organizational effectiveness, employee engagement, talent management and HR shared services operations. Theresa will also bring a wealth of regional HR knowledge and experience to the Group's People and Culture transformation journey.
Theresa started her career as a HR consultant and comes to Chow Tai Fook Jewellery as an accomplished and seasoned HR veteran with over 20 years’ experience.
Ms Sonia Cheng, Vice-Chairman of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group remarked, "As we look to strengthen Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's team, our focus on people remains laser focused. Theresa's track record in retail and people management, and knowledge of how to optimise teams will be a huge asset to the Group as we continue to grow."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished