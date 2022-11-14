Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group appoints Chief People Officer

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, a Hong Kong Main Board listed company has appointed Ms Theresa Lui as Chief People Officer on 28 November 2022.

As Chief People Officer, Theresa will spearhead the strategic direction of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's HR function to ensure optimum people strategies are in place to support the long-term development of the Group. She will oversee all aspects of the Group's HR functions, including business partnerships, global recruitment, total rewards, organizational effectiveness, employee engagement, talent management and HR shared services operations. Theresa will also bring a wealth of regional HR knowledge and experience to the Group's People and Culture transformation journey.

Theresa started her career as a HR consultant and comes to Chow Tai Fook Jewellery as an accomplished and seasoned HR veteran with over 20 years’ experience.

Ms Sonia Cheng, Vice-Chairman of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group remarked, "As we look to strengthen Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's team, our focus on people remains laser focused. Theresa's track record in retail and people management, and knowledge of how to optimise teams will be a huge asset to the Group as we continue to grow."



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





