Bulgari received the award of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève for Serpenti Misteriosi

Image credit: Bulgari

Bulgari Jewelry House received in November the award of the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève in the category "jewelry watches" for Serpenti Misteriosi.This model, driven by the Piccolissimo micro-mechanism, impresses with the mastery of watch miniaturization and jewelry virtuosity.The watch with the secret wraps around the wrist, shimmering with turquoise, round-cut diamonds and fascinating snake eyes made of pear-shaped rubellite. When you press the tongue, the head of the jewelry asp opens, revealing a diamond-studded dial.The BVL 100 Piccolissimo caliber, which fits into the snake's head, has a diameter of 12.3 mm, a thickness of 2.5 mm and weighs only 1.3 grams.Fully designed and manufactured at the Bulgari factory, Piccolissimo is one of the world's smallest self-winding watch movements.