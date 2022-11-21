Exclusive
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Bulgari received the award of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève for Serpenti Misteriosi
Image credit: Bulgari
Bulgari Jewelry House received in November the award of the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève in the category "jewelry watches" for Serpenti Misteriosi.
This model, driven by the Piccolissimo micro-mechanism, impresses with the mastery of watch miniaturization and jewelry virtuosity.
The watch with the secret wraps around the wrist, shimmering with turquoise, round-cut diamonds and fascinating snake eyes made of pear-shaped rubellite. When you press the tongue, the head of the jewelry asp opens, revealing a diamond-studded dial.
The BVL 100 Piccolissimo caliber, which fits into the snake's head, has a diameter of 12.3 mm, a thickness of 2.5 mm and weighs only 1.3 grams.
Fully designed and manufactured at the Bulgari factory, Piccolissimo is one of the world's smallest self-winding watch movements.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished