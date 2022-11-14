India's polished diamond exports dip 26.12%, rough imports dip 32.19% in October

India's gross export of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 1891.20 mn in month of October 2022 shows a decline of 26.12% as compared to $ 2559.82 mn recorded for October 2021.

The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 99.21 mn in month of October 2022 shows a decline of 23.42% as compared to $ 129.55 mn for the October 2021.

For the period April 2022 - October 2022, the gross exports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 14106.67 mn shows a decline of 5.54% as against $ 14933.40 for April 2021 - October 2021.

The gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 832.02 mn shows a decline of 2.42% as compared to $ 852.64 mn for the period April 2021 - October 2021.

The gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in DTA at $ 283.11 mn for April 2022 - October 2022 shows a growth of 42.20% as compared to $ 199.09 mn for the period April 2021– October 2021.

The gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 548.91 mn for April 2022 - October 2022 shows a decline of -16.01%, as compared to $ 653.55 mn for the April – October 2021.

The gross Imports of rough diamonds at $ 932.56 mn in October 2022 shows a decrease of 32.19 % as against imports at $ 1375.31 in October 2021.

The gross Imports of rough diamonds at $ 10354.01 mn in the period April 2022 - October 2022 shows a decline of 1.20% as against the imports of $ 10479.50 mn for April 2021 - October 2021.

In volume terms gross import of rough diamonds at 73.433 mn carats during April 2022 - October 2022 has shown a decline of 27.320% compared with the imports at 101.042 mn carats during the same period in year 2021.

The provisional gross export of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds for the period April 2022 - October 2022 at $ 1122.37 mn shows growth of 52.91% over the comparative figure of $ 733.99 mn April 2021 - October 2021.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





