Mastercard SpendingPulse: retail jewelry sales in the U.S. decreased by 3.8% in October

The volume of retail jewelry sales in the United States decreased by 3.8% in September 2022 compared to the same month in 2021, and compared to September 2019, it increased by 34.1%. These data were published by the Mastercard SpendingPulse.

According to it, October U.S. retail sales excluding automotive increased 9.5% year over year and 23.6% compared to October 2019. E-commerce sales in October grew 12.7% YOY and 96.0% YO3Y. Experiential sectors including Restaurants, Airlines and Lodging all saw double-digit growth compared to both 2021 and 2019.

Mastercard SpendingPulse measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment and it is not adjusted for inflation.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





